SC expresses dissatisfaction over investigation in Zainab murder case

LAHORE : The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday conducted a suo moto hearing on case pertaining to Zainab’s rape and murder in Lahore Registry.

The joint investigation team (JIT) head, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Muhammad Idrees submitted report in the court which stated that only one person is behind the murders of all minors and his DNA has been found.

The apex court expressed dissatisfaction over police’s investigation and said it should also use conventional methods as well instead of only depending upon DNA samples.

The head of JIT informed that Zainab’s rape and murder was the eighth incident of similar nature that had taken place in Kasur since June 2015. These incidents occurred within the limits of three police stations and DNA test results indicated that one culprit was involved in these cases, he explained.

Several similar incidents had taken place in the same city, what police had done so far to arrest culprits, the chief justice asked.

The incidents took place within the jurisdiction of two police stations, but no one bothered to carry out an inquiry, he observed.

Expressing dissatisfaction over progress in the probe into the rape-murder of the minor girl, a member of the bench remarked the investigators had zeroed in on just one angle of the case. The police could probe the case in multiple traditional ways, he added.

Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik asked the police to focus on other angles of the case too, reminding them that the DNA testing was not the only way to trace the culprit.

If the police continued the probe in this way, DNA tests of 210 million people will have to be conducted, he said.

The JIT head told the judges that there was some information about the case which he couldn’t tell in the courtroom, prompting the bench to conduct the hearing in camera.

The chief justice summoned the police officer to his chamber for further hearing of the case.

Zainab’s uncle and family members of other minor victims appeared before the court that took up the case on a weekly holiday.

