SC early decision to normalise situation in country: Gilani

Multan

The Panama Papers case verdict should be announced as soon as possible so that normalcy can be restored, said former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan should announce the final verdict soon to quell all speculations and rumours that have been surrounding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” Gillani said while addressing a press conferencehere Sunday.

Gillani said PPP is an ideological party and will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision.

The Pakistan People’s Party leader dispelled that likelihood of a clash between institutions. He anticipated that the government should compete its mandated tenure, and the next general elections should be held in 2018.

Gillani said that PM Sharif should take the nation into confidence if he believe that a conspiracy has been hatched against him. “The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict based on the JIT report, and all political parties are active over the matter” he said.

“A quick decision (by the Supreme Court) will normalise the situation in the country,” he said. “I am in favour of the government completing its tenure. Next elections should be held in 2018.”

Talking about election reforms, Gillani said that all parties need to work for them. “Without election reforms, we cannot have transparent elections,” he said. “We need election reforms for real change.”

The former PM was of the view that it is only the PPP that has actually represented the people of southern Punjab. “All the presidents, ministers and governors from this region were nominated by the PPP,” he said. “PML-N and PTI will give us nothing.”

Gilani said that the safety and security of the nation is in safe hands. When asked about self-confessed Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Gillani pointed out that he was the first prime minister to have spoken about foreign interference in Balochistan. Gilani said that he has not yet pondered over running in the next election. About the party manifesto, he said a committee has been formed to form a successful one which will be fully implemented.—NNI