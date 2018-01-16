SC drive against food adulteration

In developed nations, quality control and inspection of food items and their processing is a routine day-to-day matter but in Pakistan, it is a historic move. And so Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken another such step by ordering the lab tests of all packaged milk, seeking report within two weeks.

Undoubtedly it is a timely and appreciable move as millions of parents across the country are now feeding their children with packed milk these days. The packed milk usage has exponentially increased in last two decades or so but nothing concrete has been done on part of relevant government agencies to check the quality of milk being provided to the consumers. Hearing the case on Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, directed to seize the milk of the companies that is unfit for human consumption. The apex court also dismissed a petition filed by the Dairy Farmers Association pleading the court to lift ban on the use of injections containing hormones, which induce milch animals to produce more milk. In fact, these injections are easily available in our markets and the dairy farmers mostly use them to acquire more milk but according to experts these injections are not only harmful for the health of animals but also the milk acquired from such animals is injurious to human health. In order to ensure full implementation of court orders, it will be better if directions are issued to the relevant authorities to periodically visit the dairy farms and carry out proper examination of animals to discourage this trend. Strict action should be taken against the milkmen violating the court orders. It is an unfortunate reality that adulteration, especially in food items has become a curse in our society, which is taking a heavy toll on health of the people. While forgetting all moral and religious values, unscrupulous elements, on a massive scale, are involved in every kind of food adulteration to satisfy their infinite lust for money. Though eyebrows are raised when the apex court takes notices of important matters but it happens when relevant government authorities fail to deliver in their respective realm. Punjab Food Authority over a period of time has taken some strong measures against these merchants of death, it is also time for other provincial governments to fully activate their food authorities so that the people could have access to pure and wholesome food.

Related