SC dissolves PMDC

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday dissolved the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and formed an interim committee that will run the affairs of PMDC.

During the hearing of the case pertaining to the legal status of PMDC, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the interim committee will continue its work while the same setup will conduct inspection of medical colleges after forming a separate committee.

The interim committee will work under the leadership of Justice Shakir Ullah Jan.

The bench rejected the appeal and appointed a seven-member interim set-up headed by Justice Shakirullah Jan to run the affairs of the council until lawful composition of the council. Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf was made part of the committee.

A high court bench had earlier declared the composition of the PMDC as illegal and directed the federal government to hold its fresh election within three months in light of the council’s 1962 ordinance.

It had announced the verdict on a number of petitions moved by students and private medical colleges challenging the council’s composition and the 2016 regulations for admission to MBBS and BDS.—NNI