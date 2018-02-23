SC disqualifies PTI MPA Abdul Munim Khan

ISLAMABAD, : The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA from Shangla, Abdul Munim Khan, for holding on to his position as a government employee until two days prior to the 2013 election.

The disqualification came as a result of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulema Islam’s Sher Alam against Khan, who had been serving as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adviser for tourism.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in April 2017, had disqualified Khan on Alam’s petition; However, the PTI MPA had taken a stay on the ECP’s order from the Islamabad High Court.

Orignally published by INP