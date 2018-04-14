SC disqualifies Nawaz, Tareen for life

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

In a landmark and historic verdict carrying implications for the political landscape of the country, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that disqualification handed down under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is for life. The verdict was issued unanimously by all five judges of the bench but included an additional note by Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh.

Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be “Sadiq and Ameen” (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case. Likewise, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on Dec 15 last year by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.

Following the verdict, both Sharif and Tareen have been deemed ineligible to hold public office till the courts’ respective declarations against them hold.

The decision written and read out by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, stated that the disqualification of any member of parliament or a public servant under Article 62 (1)(f) in the future will be “permanent”. Such a person cannot contest elections or become a member of parliament.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the bench, remarked before the verdict was announced that the public deserves “leaders of good character”.

“The restriction imposed by Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for the eligibility of a candidate for election to Parliament serves the public need and public interest for honest, upright, truthful, trustworthy and prudent elected representatives,” reads the judgement.

It says the judicial mechanism in Article 62 (1)(f) grants a fair opportunity for relief to a candidate under challenge to vindicate himself.

“Therefore, the permanent incapacity of a candidate for election under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is not an arbitrary, excessive or unreasonable curtailment of his fundamental right under Article 17(2) of the Constitution.”

“In the result, we are inclined to hold that the incapacity created for failing to meet the qualifications under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution imposes a permanent bar which remains in effect so long as the declaratory judgment supporting the conclusion of one of the delinquent kinds of conduct under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution remains in effect.”

The court also directed that all 17 appeals and petitions challenging the length of disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) for possessing fake degrees be fixed before appropriate benches “for decision in accordance with the law laid down in this judgment, keeping in view the respective facts and circumstances of each case”.

While giving additional note, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh said the court was empowered to interpret the Constitution but not amend it. “It is an equally elemental principle of interpretation of the Constitution that nothing can be added thereto, therefore, we cannot read into Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, a period of such lack of qualification, which is not mentioned therein,” he said.

Justice Sheikh said some counsels had expressed concern over lifetime disqualification saying this may be disproportionate and a little harsh. “Such arguments are perhaps more suitable to the floor of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) than at the bar before this Court. We, as stated above, can only interpret the Constitution not amend or change it,” Justice Sheikh said. “This aspect of the matter is rather ironic as several persons before us were or had been the Members of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) at some point of time and may have passed the amendments, which now stand in their way.”

He added that none of the learned counsels, who appeared before court confronted the elephant in the room; the obvious interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is that lack of the qualification to a member is an effect of the declaration by a court of law.

However, Justice Sheikh added that Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Syed Ashtar Ausaf Ali addressed the court and in no uncertain terms stated that once declaration has been made by a Court of Law that a person is not sagacious or righteous or non-profligate or honest and ameen, such a person is not qualified to be a member of Parliament.

“This lack of qualification is the effect of the aforesaid declaration, which is the cause and as long as the declaration by the court holds the field, the person in respect of whom such declaration has been made will continue to be deprived of the qualifications to be a Member of Parliament.”

“The stand taken by the learned Attorney General for Pakistan is not only fair but is also in accordance with the obvious and self-evident intent of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. Incidentally, this Court on more than one occasions has already held that lack of qualification suffered under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution is in perpetuity,” Justice Sheikh added.