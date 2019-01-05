SC disposes of petition against Zardari, Musharraf

NRO losses case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking the reopening of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, former president retired General Pervez Musharraf and former attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum.

A three-member SC bench, under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the petition in Islamabad today.

In July 2018, the apex court had taken up the petition of Advocate Feroz Shah Gilani, the president of Lawyers’ Foundation for Justice, seeking recovery of huge amounts of public money wasted against the backdrop of the NRO in 2007 allegedly by the aforementioned trio.

In November 2018, the court had asked the petitioner to provide evidence with written arguments to convince the bench on the maintainability of his petition.

Share on: WhatsApp