SC disposes of LDA city housing scheme case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday disposed of LDA City Housing Scheme case after it was assured that affectees would be given land.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard an application by DG LDA seeking permission for procurement and transfer of land for LDA city by the development partners.

At the outset of proceedings, Provincial Minister for Housing, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, who was a member of the committee formed to ensure the provision of land or payment of compensation to the affectees of the housing scheme, appeared before the bench.

He submitted that the government was looking into the matter and devised a practical solution of the problem. He submitted that as many as 9000 persons had files of LDA city plots. So far, 58,000 kanals land had been acquired but it was in scattered form and the project could not be completed till acquiring the remaining land, he added.

However, the minister said Phase-I of the housing scheme could be developed on 13500 kanals land as 9000 kanals land had been acquired already whereas remaining 4500 kanals land could be acquired through development partners to adjust the affectees.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp