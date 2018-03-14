SC disposes of contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif, Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed another contempt of court petition against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the petition filed by Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din. The plaintiff said that Nawaz Sharif humiliated the court during his homecoming rally, by saying that his disqualification is an insult of 20 crore people’s vote.

The CJP responded that the content provided by the claimant is political.

Meanwhile, the court also turned down the plea submitted against Saaf Rafique in which, the petitioner asked to hear only two speeches of the minister. The CJP said that we are forgiving several things.

Earlier, SC had dismissed contempt of court petitions against Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar.

The plaintiff said that Nawaz Sharif delivered speeches against Joint Investigation Team (JIT) which is unlawful over which the CJP said that the former PM used inappropriate words against JIT, not the court. We have record of anti-judiciary speeches of Sharif family which will be raised on a suitable time, he added.

The court had also disposed of petitions against Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz, Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique, ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Orignally published by INP