SC displeased at lack of progress

Zainab incident

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Supreme Court Tuesday expressed its displeasure over the lack of progress in the brutal rape and murder of 7 year old Zainab in Kasur earlier this month.

Hearing suo motu case on the despicable incident, Chief Justice Mian Sadiq Nisar remarked that no significant progress in the case was visible so far.The entire nation is aggrieved by the incident. What has been done in the case so far?” the chief justice inquired.

The AIG responded that investigations were underway, whereas the AG informed the bench that around 1,100 suspects have been questioned in the case.

“If the issue isn’t solved then it’ll be a failure of the government and police,” the chief justice observed, adding that the same mistakes are made in every case after which suspects are exonerated due to shoddy investigations.

The AIG informed the court that eight similar cases emerged in Kasur since the last year and a half.“The government cannot give a time of arrest,” the AIG informed the court.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that millions of rupees are spent on safe city projects, adding that there should be a firm belief that the killer will be caught as the court doesn’t “want the suspect caught and killed in an encounter”.

During the hearing, the chief justice also remarked that the accused in the Zainab case is a serial killer.

The chief justice also commented on the role of Parliament, asserting that the “Parliament is supreme”.

“It should take steps on this issue,” the chief justice remarked, adding that he has requested Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani in this regard as well.

He argued that the relationship of strangers between the judiciary and Parliament should end, saying that he is ready to meet members of Parliament on the issue of reforms.