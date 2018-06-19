SC dismisses Talal’s plea to postpone contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday has dismissed plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudry to defer the contempt of court case till general elections 2018.

During contempt court hearing, SC made it clear that it was not possible to postpone contempt case as judges came from Karachi for hearing.

Expressing exasperation, Justice Gulzar Ahamd ordered Chaudry to present witnesses and evidences till June 24 and inquired whether he would defend himself in case.

However, former state minister replied he is already in hot water and wanted apex court to postpone case till elections. To this, Justice Gulzar replied court had no concerned with his troubles.

Furthermore, SC, too, summons General Manager (GM) PEMRA. SC also ordered Talal Chaoudry to present his lawyer by June 21 or change him.

As per details, Talal Chaudry’s lawyer Kamran Murtaza could not reach in court citing poor health conditions