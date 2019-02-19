SC dismisses review petitions

Fake accounts case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court has dismissed all review petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Anwar Majeed and Omni Group in fake accounts case.

A total of nine review petitions were filed in the fake accounts case.

A three-member special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing these review petitions.

The bench also heard the review petitions filed by the owner of Omni Group Anwar Majeed as well as the Sindh government.

However, the court allowed Sindh Government and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to file the review petitions. Last month, the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur had filed a review petition in the SC requesting it to recall its order passed on January 7 in the money laundering case saying the directions issued are prejudicial to them in any futuristic eventualities of a fair trial and due process will not be possible under Article 10 (A) of the Constitution.

