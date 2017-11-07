SC dismisses request to suspend proceedings against IHC judge

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court onTuesday dismissed a request made by a sitting Islamabad High Court judge tosuspend proceedings of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against him. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice SheikhAzmat Saeed, Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and JusticeSajjad Ali Shah heard petition filed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of theIHC seeking an open trial of a reference pending against him before the SJC. Hehad also requested the apex court to suspend the SJC’s proceedings against himuntil the court decides upon his plea for a open trial.

Originally published by APP