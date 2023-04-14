SC dismisses reports of its judges’ scuffle

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday denied news reports regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between judges of the top court while they were walking in the Judges Colony Park in the federal capital.

The apex court, in a statement, termed the reports false, unfounded and malicious. The apex court’s spokesperson in a statement rubbished the reports that claimed that senior judges engaged in a scuffle a day earlier during the evening walk.

This report has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms and the report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place, reads the statement.

The fake reporting about the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the court and its Hon’ble members.