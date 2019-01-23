SC dismisses plea seeking Sindh CM’s disqualification

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The petition sought the disqualification of CM Murad on the basis of dual nationality and work permit. The hearing was conducted by a three-member judicial bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Murad’s disqualification petition was dismissed by the returning officer, the court said and added that the petitioner did not challenge the returning officer’s decision on a legal forum. The petitioner was a political rival of CM Sindh, the judges said in the judgment.

They said being a political rival does not confirm one’s intentions, adding that the high court rightfully rejected the petition previously.

