SC dismisses petition to stop Lodhran by-election

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking stoppage of a by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-154 Lodhran.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Shahid Orkzai.

During the course of proceedings, Shahid Orakzai said that holding of by-election in NA-154 was a wastage of funds as general elections would be he held after some months.

The chief justice remarked that time frame for holding of elections was mentioned in the Constitution.

