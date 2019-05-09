Observer Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an earlier verdict by the Peshawar High Court and dismissed a petition filed to halt US drone strikes in Pakistani territory.

The petition was dismissed by a three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, which stated that such issues are overseen by the government. “Innocent people are killed in the drone strikes,” said the petitioner’s lawyer. The chief justice said that the drone strikes have now stopped.

The last suspected US drone strike in Pakistan occurred in December 2017 along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The apex court further added that the Ministry of Defence and the government can approach the US on the issue as the court cannot ask the US to halt such attacks. The PHC had earlier forwarded the issue to the defence ministry.