SC dismisses Kh Asif plea to suspend IHC verdict

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan has turned down Khawaja Asif’s plea to suspend the verdict of Islamabad High Court disqualifying him from becoming a Member of Parliament.

In the first hearing of the plea, SC bench led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial dismissed the plea and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Islamabad High Court had disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f).

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif had challenged the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his disqualification over iqama in Supreme Court (SC).

