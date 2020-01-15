SC dismisses election tribunal’s decision

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismisses decision of an election tribunal which had de-seated Balochistan Assembly member Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran over election rigging case. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial was hearing petition filed by Abdul Rehman Khetran against the tribunal’s decision. The court suspended the election tribunal’s December 31st decision to de-seat Khetran, an MPA of Balochistan Awami Party. Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the provincial assembly seat PB-VIII from Barkhan constituency. Rival candidate of Balochistan National Party Abdul Karim had challenged the result in the tribunal alleging rigging in the election. The tribunal had approved the petition and ordered re-election on the seat.–INP