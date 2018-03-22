SC dismisses contempt of court petition against Rehman Malik

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator and former interior minister Rehman Malik. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the contempt of court plea against Rehman Malik.

During the course of proceedings, Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Rahman Malik, apprised the court that the contempt of court decision had already been rejected in the inter-court appeal and hence it should be dismissed by the top court.

After hearing the arguments, the CJP dismissed the application.

On the dismissal of the plea, Malik said before the court that he had been attending the hearing for the last five years and he was thankful to the court for ending the matter.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi had adopted the stance that Rehman Malik had failed to compensate the government for the benefits utilised during his tenure as a senator despite the top court’s order in the dual nationality case.—APP

