SC directs to wind up pending Model Town cases in two weeks

LAHORE : The Supreme Court on Saturday directed to wind up all the pending cases in high court pertaining to Model Town incident in two weeks.

The hearing of the suo moto case headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was held in SC registry in Lahore.

SC directed to make Justice Ali Baqir Najfi report part of the record.

Punjab prosecutor general submitted all the record of prosecution and both the cases of Model Town in the court.

The judge ordered advocate general to submit report in SC.

The apex court directed anti-terrorism court judge Aijaz Awan to conduct hearing on day-to-day basis. SC also dismissed the leave of the ATC judge.

The Chief Justice remarked that no action will be taken against the law. Those who do not obey the judges are not entitled to any concession.

“Is there any order regarding the summon of political personalities including Nawaz Sharif in ATC?” asked the CJP.

