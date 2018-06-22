SC directs to review mechanism of petroleum prices, taxes

KARACHI : The Supreme Court on Friday expressed reservations over the briefing of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and other officials and directed to review the mechanism of petroleum prices and imposition of additional taxes.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the case in Supreme Court Karachi registry.

The court also ordered to submit details of Ogra and PSO heads appointment and commission of petroleum products dealers.

The CJP asked, “In what capacity the heads of these institutions are working? The public is fed up of the continuous rise in petroleum prices and court will not spare anyone who is responsible.”

The Chief Justice inquired the procedure to minimize the petroleum prices. Secretary Finance told that government has not augmented the prices as the interim government has been burdened by the decision of previous ruling party.

He maintained that the prices can be amplified further to lessen the loss.

“It means that the citizens will be punished more. The court is not satisfied with the process of prices and taxes,” remarked the CJP. “The petroleum prices in Pakistan are still the lowest in the region,” replied the secretary.

“I have heard this argument several times that the prices are less than India. Review the price of dollar also in the neighboring country,” said the CJP.

The court while adjourning the hearing till July 5 directed to submit a comprehensive reply from the concerned institutions.