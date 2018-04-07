SC directs Punjab IG to arrest journalist Zeeshan Butt’s murderers in four days

LAHORE : The Supreme Court on Saturday directed Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz to arrest the murderers of journalist Zeeshan Butt in four days.

Hearing of the suo moto notice was held in SC Lahore registry.

Punjab IG appeared before the court and sought one week to arrest the four suspects. The court while rejecting the plea questioned why the suspects have not been arrested yet.

“The suspects are affiliated with which party and carry whose support?” asked Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Justice Aijaz ul Hassan inquired whether the name of the suspects have been placed in Exit Control List (ECL). IGP responded positively.

“I had to hold a hearing in Karachi registry on Saturday but will now be in Lahore for this case,” said the CJP.

The CJP took suo moto notice on Wednesday after an application was filed by the Press Association of Pakistan. Butt was killed few days ago in Sambrial, Sialkot.

Orignally published by INP