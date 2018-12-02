SC directs Punjab govt to submit plan on water treatment plants

Lahore

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Saturday directed the Punjab government to submit a final plan on installation of water treatment plants on December 5. Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed appeared before a two-judge bench headed by CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar as it heard a case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry regarding the lack of water treatment plants. The provincial minister for housing informed the bench, ‘We have formed a committee to install water treatment plants and have summoned a meeting on Tuesday again.’ At this, the chief justice remarked, ‘You only have six-month experience in administrative matters, we have been sitting here for the past 21 years. The purpose of creating committees is to cause delays,’ Mr Minister inform us when implementation will be done,’ chief justice inquired. Justice Saqib Nisar said, ‘The whole Lahore is drinking unclean water and River Ravi is being polluted.’ In response, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said, ‘We haven’t been in office for long.’ However Justice Saqib Nisar asserted, ‘Whether you have been in office for 10 days or 20, we want implementation.The Punjab Minister for Housing then said, “we are working day and night to implement court orders.” Justice Nisar directed the provincial minister to submit a final plan regarding installation of treatment plants on December 5 and remarked, “If need be, we will summon the provincial chief minister.—SABAH

