SC directs Nawaz, Punjab govt to submit reply in two weeks

Pakpattan land case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab government to submit reply in Pakpattan shrine land transfer case in two weeks.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar asked, “In 1986, under which law then Chief Minister of Punjab withdrew notification of endowed land and sold it.”

Justice Saqib Nisar—who had taken suo motu notice on the incident—inquired whether Nawaz Sharif had signed the summary. To this, lawyer replied that summary does not contain Nawaz’s signature.

“If Nawaz Sharif had not signed the summary, then someone had committed forgery. Nawaz Sharif has remained premier of the country thrice. By denying, his legal counsel is destroying Sharif’s political career”, remarked CJP. “The land of the Auqaf was de-notified and given to custodian of the shrine. Then, it had been sold to other people”, remarked CJP.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Hussain Asghar, who was heading the JIT, told the court that Sharif had, in addition to the Pakpattan shrine land, allotted land in Hujra Shah Muqeem along with that of the shrine of Hafiz Jamalullah Multani.

Asghar told the court that an investigation report prepared in 2015 had held the then chief minister responsible. However, the chief minister’s name was excluded in a second report that was submitted in 2016. The JIT, concluding that then chief minister did not have the authority to transfer the land, recommended that that land be retrieved and criminal proceedings be initiated against Sharif, then secretary to chief minister Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari.

Share on: WhatsApp