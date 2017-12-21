SC directs to bring back Multan Courts to its earlier location

ISLAMABAD, :Supreme Court issued directions to concerned authorities to bring back the Multan courts from new Judicial Complex to the earlier location within 10 days. A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, also directed to shift the Special Courts which were provided space/rooms/courts in the old building to the new premises till the provision of satisfactory facilities to the lawyers and the litigant public. The apex court issued these directions while hearing Human Rights Case regarding action taken by Chief Justice on problems being faced by the Lawyers and litigant Public at New Judicial Complex, Multan. In its written order issued here the court stated that there had been number of complaints by Advocates and litigants about lack of basic facilities and amenities at New Judicial Complex Multan. Therefore, the Chief Justice himself visited the premises on 20.12.2017 alongwith the members of the Bar and Judges of the Lahore High Court present at Multan and Sessions Judge Multan to verify genuineness. On inspection, the Chief Justice found a large number of deficiencies of basic facilities there. On Thursday when the case was taken up a report was submitted by Deputy Registrar of the Multan Court on the issue. After going through the report Bench observed that the environment for the purpose of holding courts and administering justice was unquestionably not congenial; particularly, in the situation when there was no proper Bar-room for the lawyers.

