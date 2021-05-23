SC delists Zardari, Faryal’s plea to transfer graft cases

Supreme Court of Pakistan has delisted a case from former President and PPP leader Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur seeking transfer of graft cases to Sindh owing to the non-availability of a judge in the bench on Saturday.

The apex court has fixed the hearing for the case on May 25, however, the case has to be delisted after a judge in the bench, Justice Umar Ata Bandial was not available on the date.

The case has to be heard by a three-member special bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on May 25.

Both Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur have reached out to the apex court to get their cases transferred to the province from Islamabad as the latter is facing a single reference against her while the former is facing trial in five NAB references.