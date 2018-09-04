SC declares PIA CEO’s appointment null and void

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Monday declared the appointment of Musharraf Rasool Cyan as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) null and void.

A three member-bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, gave this ruling on a petition challenging the appointment of the national flag carrier’s head.

“Cyan does not meet the requirements to be appointed CEO and thus his appointment is illegal,” the bench ruled.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar said, “The matter was left to the cabinet but they have now lost the chance.”

Further, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked, “As per the initial report, PIA CEO Cyan’s appointment was not according to law and we are looking into it.”

Share on: WhatsApp