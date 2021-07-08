SC declares KP police as corrupt, incompetent

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing the bail case of an accused in the murder case, expressed annoyance over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and prosecution team and declared the provincial police corrupt and incompetent.

A two-member SC bench comprising of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah expressed these remarks while hearing the post-arrest bail plea of Amjad Khan held over alleged murder of a woman in his neighbourhood’s in Havelian.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over prosecution team and police for not completing trial in murder case.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the Peshawar High Court had ordered to complete the trial in three months but the prosecution ignored the order of the high court.—APP