SC decisions creating new Pakistan: IK

Gujranwala

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan are creating new Pakistan.

The PTI chairman was referring to the apex court decision in which it disqualified former prime minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for life.

He was addressing party workers in Wazirabad, where he hailed the decision and criticised the Sharif family.

Imran said that the country will not move forward until corruption is eliminated.

While criticising the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Imran said that all of them went for treatment abroad.

He said that these people despite being in power failed to construct a single good hospital in their decade-long rule.

“Both the elder brother and younger brother looted the country’s coffers,” said Imran.

Imran said that the incumbent government is hardly left with 45 days, adding that the PTI will present its manifesto on April 29.

Imran also announced a ‘historic’ rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

In his address at Sambrial, Imran Khan said that Nawaz has been disqualified for the fourth time, which is a record in itself.

The PTI chief said for the first time the powerful have come under the law, saying that he is grateful to the Supreme Court.

“After the ban on advertisements , the progress in Punjab has stopped,” remarked Imran.

Imran said once in power, he will put the provincial police on the right track and hire people on merit.

Earlier, the PTI chairman was addressing media personnel in Gujranwala, where he said that his battle is against every corrupt person.

While referring to the Supreme Court decision, he said that the next turn will be of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to be ousted.

Imran claimed that Khawaja Asif used to earn Rs1.6 million every month.

While referring to today’s decision of the apex court, Imran said that the Supreme Court had to take up the issue ‘after most of the institutions failed to perform their duties’.

Imran said that it is the job of the apex court to dispense justice and it is working within its jurisdiction.—INP