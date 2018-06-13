SC decision on disqualification Sh Rasheed today

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will announce its decision on a plea seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed today. The bench had reserved its judgment in the case on March 20. Other members of the bench include Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

The petition, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Shakeel Awan who lost the 2013 general election to Rasheed, claimed that the AML chief mis-declared his assets in his nomination papers and owned the error as well. During hearing of the petition, Awan’s counsel had argued before the three-member bench that according to the Representation of People’s Act, it was necessary to accurately declare all of one’s assets before contesting elections.