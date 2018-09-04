SC decides to transfer Sharjeel to Punjab

We know who changed samples of bottles: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to transfer Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Memon to a prison in Punjab.

Commenting on his earlier visit to Sharjeel’s hospital room, Justice Nisar said it was the first that he saw a sub-jail which was better than most suites in a hotel. “I had visited the jail he was staying in before, I had to check the sub-jail now,” the CJP added.

“Whether someone consumed alcohol or not, I found the bottles, and some people sealed the bottles which somehow then contained olive oil and honey.”

Justice Nisar added that as the provincial government is not cooperating, Sharjeel will be transferred to Punjab and further remarked that judges should not worry as the Constitution grants them “immense power” to enforce judgements.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed remarks on alcohol bottles seized from PPP leader Sharjeel Memon’s hospital room during his surprise visit and said he knows fully well under whose supervision samples were changed.

Mian Saqib Nisar, without naming Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the liquor samples recovered from the PPP leader’s hospital room had been tampered with.

“The samples of liquor were changed in the hospital’s room,” the chief justice remarked during a hearing.

The chief justice’s remarks came as he heard cases at the Supreme Court. During the hearing of a case, Sindh chief secretary noted that a report on the contents of the bottles seemed ‘suspicious’.

“It seems that the report has been tampered with,” the Sindh chief secretary said while adding that CCTV footage is available of the hospital and Memon’s room which had been declared sub-jail.

“We will submit a report after looking into the matter,” he said. To this, Justice Nisar said, “I had not called for an examination of the contents of the bottles found from the hospital room.”

The chief justice further said that he “saw no bottle of honey” in the former Sindh information minister’s room when he visited. He continued, “Memon never denied that there was alcohol in the bottles, he just said there were not his.”

“In Sindh, all politicians fall ill and get shifted from the jail to a hospital,” the CJP remarked.

Share on: WhatsApp