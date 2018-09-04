SC decides to transfer Sharjeel Memon to Punjab

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday decided to transfer Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Memon to a prison in Punjab.

Commenting on his earlier visit to Sharjeel’s hospital room, Justice Nisar said it was the first that he saw a sub-jail which was better than most suites in a hotel. “I had visited the jail he was staying in before, I had to check the sub-jail now,” the CJP added.

“Whether someone consumed alcohol or not, I found the bottles, and some people sealed the bottles which somehow then contained olive oil and honey.”

Justice Nisar added that as the provincial government is not cooperating, Sharjeel will be transferred to Punjab and further remarked that judges should not worry as the Constitution grants them “immense power” to enforce judgements.

On Monday, a medical report found no trace of alcohol in Sharjeel’s bloodstream. The test was carried out after bottles of liquor were allegedly been found in a hospital room where the incarcerated PPP leader had been shifted for medical treatment.

On September 1, Sharjeel, who was shifted from jail to a private hospital in view of his ‘illness’, was sent back to Karachi’s Central Jail after the country’s top judge discovered ‘liquor’ bottles from his room during a surprise visit to the facility.

Later a case was registered against Sharjeel, who has been facing charges of misappropriating billions of rupees during his tenure as Sindh information minister in the last PPP government.

The incident unfolded during CJP’s whirlwind visits to hospitals where various high-profile suspects with links to the PPP were being treated.

The decision to visit those hospitals was made at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry after the chief justice got a briefing from jail officials on influential prisoners who were undergoing medical treatment at hospitals.

