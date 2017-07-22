SC to decide Panama case according to law: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzebon Friday said that not even the intelligence agencies could express the likelihood of corruption on the elected prime minister.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court, she expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will decide the Panama Papers case strictly in accordance with the law and constitution.

The information minister reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons did not claim exemption available to them and instead presented themselves for accountability. “Despite a lengthy and minute investigation process, there is not a shred of evidence to prove allegations of corruption, commission, kickbacks or misuse of power by the elected Prime Minister,” said Marriyum. She notified that Sharif family has submitted all the required documents before the Supreme Court bench. Replying to a question, the minister of state said PML-N has full respect for judges of higher judiciary however; PML-N has reservations over JIT report which have been made part of the Supreme Court record. To another question, Marriyum Aurangzeb dispelled the impression that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is angry with the party. She clarified that everyone has his own point of view but this does not mean existence of differences within the party.— INP