SC convicts Daniyal in contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD :Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday found guilty former federal minister for privatization, Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court proceedings and sentenced him to stand till rising of the court. A three-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Sheikh Gulzar Ahmed earlier reserved the judgment on May 3 when both prosecution and defendant concluded their arguments. In its judgment, the court ruled that Aziz had attempted to malign the court in his speech and spread hatred in light of Section 2 (b) contempt of court proceedings and Article 204 of the Constitution. The bench remarked that it deliberately showed leniency in the matter and did not send Aziz to prison for six months. Justice Mashir Alam, a member judge of the bench read out the high-profile verdict.After announcement of the judgment Daniyal physically sentenced and he remained stand till rising of the court.Subsequently, Daniyal Aziz talking to the media persons outside the premises said that he was convicted of the act which he did not, however he would decide further legal course of action when he will receive a copy of the detailed verdict.

