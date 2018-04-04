SC can annul any work against Constitution, human rights: Shujat

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said if the government does anything against human rights or the constitution or both then the Supreme Court has the power to annul such work.

In a statement issued here, he said that even the works of President of country like America who regards himself most powerful and strong have been annulled by the American Supreme Court taking these as against human rights.

He said many such instances are present in the US history, in Pakistan the government by giving references of the Constitution is trying to create misunderstandings to undermine prestige and sanctity of the Supreme Court although it is given in the Constitution itself that only the Supreme Court can explain the Constitution.

He said that regretful aspect is that the present ruling party is in the government and also in the opposition, it has launched an organized campaign against the Supreme Court.

He said the present government has also earlier been saying that you do your work and let us do our work then during the last five years has the government done such worth mentioning work of which it is proud ? If the Supreme Court has to do its own work then bringing all elements working against the interest of the country within jurisdiction of law is also its foremost duty.

Ch Shujat Hussain further said that my message to the Chief Justice is that you continue doing your work not caring about anyone’s criticism because Almighty Allah has blessed you with such position at which the fate of the country is decided, I hope Insha-Allah prior to retirement you will certainly do such work because of which your name will remain bright in golden words in the history of Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP