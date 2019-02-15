SC bench to hear PPP leaders’ review petition on Monday

Zardari moves SC to ‘restrain’ FIA from probing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa will on Monday hear the review petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sister Faryal Talpur, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case.

The other judges on the bench are Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. Zardari and Talpur had submitted a petition in the SC on January 28 to review and recall the top court’s January 7 decision in the fake accounts case against the Pakistan People’s Party’s top leadership.

In the civil review petition, the former president and his sister challenged the decision wherein the SC, in light of a report prepared by the JIT, directed the National Accountability Bureau to conduct a fresh investigation within two months and file references against the accused.

The JIT had implicated the top tier of PPP’s leadership including Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court once again and requested it to restrain the Federal Investigation Agency from probing the fake accounts and mega money laundering case.

In his latest petition, submitted by Advocate Latif Khosa, the former president urged the top court to “restrain the Federal Investigation Agency and joint investigation team” from probing the case.

The petition upheld that a review petition has already been filed against the Supreme Court’s January 7 order.

Share on: WhatsApp