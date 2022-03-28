‘lawmakers switching loyalties to change government is a joke’, Justice Aijazul Ahsan observes as SC bench resumes hearing on Presidential reference, SCBA plea

Islamabad: As the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday resumed hearing on the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court Bar Association’s (SCBA) plea against political rallies in the federal capital, Justice Aijazul Ahsan observed that lawmakers switching loyalties to change government is a joke.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial is heading a five-member larger bench of the apex court is hearing the case. The larger bench also includes Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan started his arguments in the case.

During the last hearing on Friday, AGP had assured the court that he would complete his arguments on Monday (today).

The reference

The PTI government had filed a presidential reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution on March 21.

The reference was filed by the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on behalf of the President.

While answering a question asked about the nature of the reference, Khalid Jawed Khan had said that the reference mainly include questions:

a) Will the dissident MPS be disqualified for life?

b) What would be the significance of the votes polled by those [dissident] MPs?

c) Will the vote of these MPs be counted or not?

