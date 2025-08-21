SC bench hearing Imran Khan’s May 9 bail pleas reconstituted

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Thursday reconstituted the bench hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petitions in the May 9 cases.

The three-member bench, earlier comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, has now been restructured with Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi replacing Justice Aurangzeb.

The new bench, headed by Chief Justice Afridi, will resume hearing the petitions at 10:30 am tomorrow (Friday).

The proceedings had been adjourned a day earlier after Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi fell ill.

At the outset of yesterday’s hearing, the additional prosecutor informed the court that Naqvi was suffering from food poisoning and could not appear, requesting adjournment for a week.

Chief Justice Afridi, however, remarked that the matter would be heard on Thursday (today) instead.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar argued that the prosecution had repeatedly caused delays in the proceedings.

He urged the court to at least allow the defence to present its arguments.

The Chief Justice responded that the court would first hear the prosecution and emphasized that the prosecution must justify why the Lahore High Court’s ruling should be upheld.

At one point, the court also restrained Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, from speaking at the rostrum, observing that no family member would be allowed to address the court during the proceedings.

Later, the Supreme Court adjourned further hearing of the PTI founder’s bail pleas in the May 9 cases until Thursday (today) 10:30 am.