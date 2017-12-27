SC bars unregistered medical colleges from admitting students

Expresses concern over medical colleges receiving exorbitant fees from students

Lahore

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday barred all unregistered medical colleges across the country from admitting students, warning of serious consequences if they fail to comply with the orders. A two-member bench of the SC, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, passed the order while hearing a suo moto case regarding high medical colleges fees.

Justice Nisar expressed concern over medical colleges and hospitals receiving exorbitant fees from patients and students. ‘I was criticised when I visited Mayo Hospital, but I will go personally whenever the issue is about my children’s health.’ ‘It seems some medical colleges are also being run from small houses and garages,’ he remarked.

Ordering that the fee structures of medical colleges and bank account details of their owners be presented to the court, Justice Nisar also warned private colleges against backdating admissions of students to bypass the order issued. Adjourning the hearing until Wednesday, the court said that the hearing of the case will be held even on Saturdays and Sundays.

‘We are not hearing the case for personal spectacle, but out of passion,’ Justice Nisar said. The SC also decided that the case regarding provision of safe drinking water in Punjab will also be heard with the medical colleges case. The CJP said that it had come to his knowledge that a vehicle worth Rs35 million had been bought for a project for clean water. ‘If the vehicle has been bought, the court must be informed what kind of a vehicle it is.’ He asked the advocate general Punjab to provide details on the matter. ‘The vehicle should be brought here if possible,’ he added.—INP