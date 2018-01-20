SC bars public universities from granting affiliation to private law colleges

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday barred all public sector universities of the country from granting affiliation to new private law colleges.

The CJP passed these directives while hearing a suo moto notice at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on poor standard of law education at private law colleges.

On the occasion, he also constituted a committee under chairmanship of senior lawyer Hamid Khan to promote the quality of the legal education and propose reforms.

Expressing displeasure over low-quality law education, Justice Nisar said the law education quality has been compromised and an LLB degree (law graduate degree) has become accessible to ‘milk’ and ‘paan’ vendors in the country.

The universities have introduced such an educational system that could entitle anyone to a university-level degree, the CJP noted.

Moreover, he said the committee under Hamid Khan would supervise the reforms in education pertaining to the law.

The CJP also ordered the vice-chancellors of public sector law universities to submit an affidavit and restrained the Lahore High Court (LHC) from conducting a hearing into the cases pertaining to law colleges.

