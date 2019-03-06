SC bars private TV channels from airing Indian content

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday barred private TV channels from airing Indian content. A three-member bench of the SC which was headed by Justice Gulzar heard the case pertaining to the telecast of Indian content on Pakistan Channels.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar in his remarks questioned, “Do you people still want to see Indian content? To this, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) prosecutor told the court, “Previous government had drafted a policy in 2006 as per which only 10% of the content aired on local television channels could be foreign.”

