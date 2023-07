Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday got another relief as Supreme Court restricted the police from arresting the former prime minister till August 9 in the case of senior lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar’s murder in Quetta.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote last April, has a petition subjudice in the SC against his nomination in the case related to Shar’s shooting in Quetta in June.