SC bans media talk in court premises

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court has banned media talk in court premises while hearing pleas against Election Act 2017.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, while hearing please against the Election Act 2017, remarked that while the bench members headed by him could hear respondents, they do not have the capacity to respond to them, outside the courtroom. In reply, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that the judges could speak in the courtroom while they cannot.

Talking to Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, CJP cautioned that digging ditches is only going to weaken institutions and make accessibility to justice hard for posterity. The CJP suggested that TV talk shows be used for political discourse.

Orignally published by INP