SC bans admissions in unregistered medical colleges

LAHORE : The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday imposed countrywide ban on admissions in the private medical colleges that are not registered from Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) till further order.

During a hearing of the case by a two-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at Lahore Regsitry of SC, the court ordered to right away stop admissions in the unregistered colleges and said warned action would be taken in case of violation of the order.

“Small quarters and garages are being used as medical colleges. Owners of the college will be responsible that tried to give admission in previous dates,” the chief justice remarked.

The SC also summoned chairman PMDC and medical college owners in Lahore along affidavits.

He said providing health facilities was government’s prime responsibility. What the government has done so far in this regard, he asked adding that there could be no compromise regarding health as it was the matter of future of sons of the soil.

Saqib Nisar asked what measures had the government taken to curb fast rising cancer disease in the country. He also asked what was the procedure of building a medical college and on what basis was their fee structure established.

Referring to his earlier comment, he said he had compared judiciary with Baba Rehmatay because he wanted all to speak the truth in front of it including the government.

The advocate general told on this occasion that once they take action against a medical college it gets stay order from a court. Upon which, the CJP sought details of such stay orders issued by courts.

On the apex court’s warning to refrain from going on strike against court’s order, representative of young doctors association ensured that no strike would be staged against any such order.

The SC also sought details on the issue of buying of expensive bullet-proof vehicle for the director general of clean water company.

Orignally published by NNI