SC asks Imran to submit London flat details by July 25

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to submit financial details for his London flat by July 25.

The SC bench had taken up the petition seeking disqualification of Khan over non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies by Khan as well as PTI being a foreign-aided party.

When the three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari represented Khan in court and told the bench that PTI’s legal counsel in the case, Anwar Mansoor, was undergoing treatment for heart ailments in America, citing his absence as the reason for the delay in the submission of documents.

Expressing displeasure over the delay, Chief Justice Nisar said that the court was interested in the documents and not the reason for the delay, and directed the PTI counsel to submit the details to the court by July 25.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said that Imran Khan was presenting documentary evidence in ‘piecemeal’ to establish the money trail of his London flat and Bani Gala land.

“During the last hearing, you said I seemed angry. No, I am not angry but I want to observe one thing that the documents are being provided in piecemeal,” Justice Nisar told PTI counsel Naeem Bukhari.

The CJP went on to observe that the petitioner’s counsel Akram Sheikh was rightly saying that all documentary evidences should be provided together. “The court wants to satisfy itself that whatever is said by the respondent [Imran] to prove the money trail is true and no money was laundered by him.”

Meanwhile, the top court’s three-judge bench headed by the CJP once again asked the PTI chief to declare the financial source on the basis of which he purchased an apartment in London in 1983. The bench also questioned the mode of payment.

The PTI counsel, however, said the documents will be submitted to the court before the next date of hearing. “If availing the Amnesty Scheme is dishonesty then everyone who got benefit of it should be equally treated,” Bukhari said. “If availing the scheme is dishonesty then I have no case.”