SC asks Daniyal to respond until Feb 19

Contempt charges

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz to submit his response in a contempt of court case until Feb 19.

A three-judge bench, head by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, took up the contempt of court case against Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz today.

The PML-N leader turned up before the bench in compliance with its notice and sought time to submit his response.

Appearing before the bench, Daniyal Aziz said: “You sent the notice, I have presented myself”.

Justice Saeed asked Aziz if he needs time to finalise counsel, to which he responded: “Whatever you deem fit”.

The bench directed him to come up with his reply on next hearing on Feb 19 and also issued a notice to the Attorney General to submit response in the case.

Talking to the media before entering the court, Aziz said his whole life has been spent respecting the judiciary, adding that his hands and heart is clean. On Tuesday, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court after having been issued a similar contempt notice.