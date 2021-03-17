SC annuls SHC verdict granting bail to Siraj Durrani

The Supreme Court (SC) overturned on Wednesday the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict cancelling Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail in the assets beyond means case.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor maintained that the provincial assembly speaker’s assets far exceeded his income.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, directed the SHC to reconsider its verdict within a period of two months.

The SC also instructed the high court to decide the case in light of facts and evidence.

In addition, the apex court ordered that a bench comprising senior judges hears the bail plea. “There should be [some] basis for granting bail,” Justice Bandial observed.