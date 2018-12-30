SC allows Zulfi Bokhari

With all due respects to Supreme Court of Pakistan which has been applauded for taking up issues of public interest, which the civil administration and government had failed to act upon, but this decision to allow Zulfi Bokhari, a British born citizen of UK to continue to work as Special Assistant to PM has perplexed me.

There have been numerous press releases and photographs showing him participating in meetings with PM and being privy to discussions going on when he is ineligible to swear oath of secrecy, having pledged his loyalty to Queen and country namely the United Kingdom. He holds a British passport and is subject to their laws and bound to serve their interests, irrespective of his country of origin.

What really is the difference between case of Shujaat Azeem, a naturalized citizen of Canada who also served as Advisor to former PM and after a lot of criticism was re-designated as Special Assistant. I fail to understand psyche of political and paid elite who get elected from votes cast by citizens of this country, or get paid from national exchequer, but once in power want to employ citizens of another country, with split loyalties, who consider Pakistan worthy to hold important portfolios but not to live in, or their major assets to be located here. Do the likes of Shujaat Azeem or Zulfi Bokhari hold some specialized qualification and experience which is not to be found within this country; or is it payback time to oblige those who served them when they were not in power? What else does nepotism mean?

ANEELA CHANDIO

Sukkur

Share on: WhatsApp