SC allows online account opening to expatriate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An appeal filed online in Supreme Court of Pakistan Human Rights Cell has been admitted for listening against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) seeking approval for opening online account for pension purposes while sitting abroad.

A retired LESCO employee, Mazhar Nawaz Khan filed online application with SC HR cell, complaining against the electricity supply company for non-payment of his pension due to non bio-metric verification of his account at monthly basis for pension payment.

The complainant said he was residing in Canada and was unable to open account in UBL without physical presence in Pakistan and urged that his pension amount may be transferred to his old National bank of Pakistan account till the matter is solved.

The complainant said he had also attached a medical certificate that he was alive attested by Pakistan High Commission in Canada but no attention was paid by UBL or LESCO officials.

The complainant prayed the chief justice of Pakistan to direct the UBL to allow him opening an account solely for pension purposes while sitting abroad and also advise LESCO to release his pension in his NBP old salary account available in LESCO’s record.

